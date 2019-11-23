UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Plans To Allow US States To Import Drugs At Hefty Discounts From American Prices

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Trump Plans To Allow US States to Import Drugs at Hefty Discounts From American Prices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and Health Secretary Alex Azar will soon unveil a plan to allow individual US states to import prescription drugs directly from other countries such as Canada.

"@SecAzar and I will soon release a plan to let Florida and other States import prescription drugs that are MUCH CHEAPER than what we have now! Hard-working Americans don't deserve to pay such high prices for the drugs they need. We are fighting DAILY to make sure this HAPPENS," Trump said via Twitter.

US pharmaceutical manufactures have successfully lobbied for years to keep bulk drug imports illegal but consumer outrage has escalated amid a series of unexplained price increases.

Insulin, a drug needed on a daily basis to keep diabetics alive, provides one of the most convincing illustrations. According to one advocacy group running a series of spots on broadcast media, a month's supply of insulin that once cost less than $30 in the US now costs more than $300.

House Democrats have passed a bill intended to lower US drug prices. But Trump dismissed the proposal, claiming it will result in fewer cures and fewer treatments.

Related Topics

Import Drugs Canada Twitter Trump Price Florida Democrats Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

2 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

2 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

2 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

2 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

2 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.