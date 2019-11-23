Trump Plans To Allow US States to Import Drugs at Hefty Discounts From American Prices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and Health Secretary Alex Azar will soon unveil a plan to allow individual US states to import prescription drugs directly from other countries such as Canada.

"@SecAzar and I will soon release a plan to let Florida and other States import prescription drugs that are MUCH CHEAPER than what we have now! Hard-working Americans don't deserve to pay such high prices for the drugs they need. We are fighting DAILY to make sure this HAPPENS," Trump said via Twitter.

US pharmaceutical manufactures have successfully lobbied for years to keep bulk drug imports illegal but consumer outrage has escalated amid a series of unexplained price increases.

Insulin, a drug needed on a daily basis to keep diabetics alive, provides one of the most convincing illustrations. According to one advocacy group running a series of spots on broadcast media, a month's supply of insulin that once cost less than $30 in the US now costs more than $300.

House Democrats have passed a bill intended to lower US drug prices. But Trump dismissed the proposal, claiming it will result in fewer cures and fewer treatments.