Trump Plans To Announce Supreme Court Nominee Friday Or Saturday - Interview

Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:56 PM

Trump Plans to Announce Supreme Court Nominee Friday or Saturday - Interview

President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to announce his pick to fill the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court at the end of this week, either Friday or Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to announce his pick to fill the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court at the end of this week, either Friday or Saturday.

"I'm looking at five [potential nominees] very seriously and making a decision either on Friday or Saturday.

I will announce it either Friday or Saturday," Trump told Fox news in an interview.

He added that he has a list of four or five finalists and wants the Senate to confirm his pick ahead of the November 3 election.

