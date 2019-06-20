Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran for Members of Congress - Reports

US President Donald Trump has invited senior members of Congress to the White House Situation Room for a second intelligence briefing on growing tensions with Iran, according to published reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump has invited senior members of Congress to the White House Situation Room for a second intelligence briefing on growing tensions with Iran , according to published reports.

The invitation, reportedly at 3:00 p.m., follows a morning intelligence briefing for senior lawmakers on Capitol Hill that was disclosed by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference.

Top congressional leaders, including Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to attend, along with the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees, and the chairmen and ranking member of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, according to CNN.

Earlier on Thursday, US Senator Lindsey Graham said he had spoken with Trump and planned to meet with the president later in the day.

Graham warned that the United States and Iran were on the brink of war after Iran shot down a Navy drone.

The incident followed recent attacks on at least six oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region that the United States blamed on Iran.

Prior to those incidents, Trump began stepping up military forces in the middle East in response to intelligence reports that Iran was planning attacks on US interests and allies in the region.