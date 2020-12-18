Trump Plans to Issue Wave of Presidential Pardons Today - Axios

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump intends to issue a number of pardons today ahead of the Christmas holiday, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.

While it remains unclear who will be included in the batch of pardons, the sources said family members, friends and allies could be among them, the report said.

The media outlet noted that Trump has considered granting pardons for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Senator Rand Paul has urged Trump to pardon Edward Snowden, but the Axios report cited a source close to the planning as saying they did not expect the American whistle-blower to be included among today's pardons.

