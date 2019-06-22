Trump Plans to Nominate Acting Pentagon Chief Esper to Be Defense Secretary - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) US President Donald Trump intends to nominate acting Pentagon chief Mark Esper to become the new secretary of defense, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: Mark T.

Esper of Virginia to be Secretary of Defense," the White House said in a statement late on Friday.

Esper became the acting defense secretary after Patrick Shanahan resigned from This position and removed himself from consideration to be nominated to the Pentagon chief post earlier in June.