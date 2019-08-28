Trump Plans to Nominate Son of Late Supreme Court Justice as Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) President Donald Trump has chosen Eugene Scalia, the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as the next Secretary of the Department of Labor, the White House announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Eugene Scalia of Virginia, to be Secretary of Labor," the release said.

The nomination would require confirmation for the US Senate for Scalia to fill the vacant post as the Labor Department chief.

Scalia, an attorney with a prominent Washington law firm, specializes in cases related to labor and employment, the release said.

The release noted Scalia's previous positions in the Federal government, including special assistant to Attorney General William Barr's during Barr's first stint as attorney general during the George W Bush administration.

Scalia has also served as a solicitor at the Labor Department with responsibility for regulatory and enforcement issues, the release said.

Scalia's father served as a justice on the US Supreme Court from 1986 until his death in 2016.