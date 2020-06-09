UrduPoint.com
Trump Plans To Restart Election Rallies Despite Coronavirus Concerns - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Plans to Restart Election Rallies Despite Coronavirus Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump plans to restart his massive popular rallies in his reelection campaign for the 2020 election, despite concerns that the novel coronavirus pandemic has not yet abated sufficiently around the United States to safely do so, media reports said.

The campaign is preparing plans for Trump to consider for resuming rallies as early as this month, NBC news reported on Monday evening.

However, no final decisions have yet been taken to resume the mass rallies, the report said.

Trump was prompted to consider relaunching his rallies by the sight of many thousands of people protesting the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minnesota over the past week, the report also said, citing two sources who had been working on the rally possibilities.

Trump may also have been prompted by the current wave of opinion polls showing him trailing Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden both nationally and in key so-called "battleground" states around the United States, the report added.

