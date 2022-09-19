UrduPoint.com

Trump Plans To Visit His Mar-a-Lago Property In Florida After FBI Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Trump Plans to Visit His Mar-a-Lago Property in Florida After FBI Raid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he plans to visit his property in Mar-a-Lago in Florida to witness the aftermath of the FBI raid.

"I'll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

I'll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house," Trump said on social media.

On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.

Related Topics

Social Media Visit Trump Florida August FBI Top

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

45 minutes ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

59 minutes ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.