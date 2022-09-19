Trump Plans to Visit His Mar-a-Lago Property in Florida After FBI Raid

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he plans to visit his property in Mar-a-Lago in Florida to witness the aftermath of the FBI raid.

"I'll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

I'll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house," Trump said on social media.

On August 8, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of sensitive presidential records. Agents examined the premises for nine hours during which they seized 11 sets of documents and other materials, some of which were labeled Top Secret, according to the disclosed search warrant receipt.

Trump has condemned the probe and the raid as a weaponization of the US justice system against him as well as his aides and supporters.