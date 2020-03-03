UrduPoint.com
Trump Plans To Visit Tornado-Stricken Area In US State Of Tennessee On Friday

Tue 03rd March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the US state of Tennessee on Friday following a tornado that killed at least 22 people overnight, according to state health officials.

'FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] is already on the ground and I'll be going there on Friday," Trump told the National Association of Counties. "We will get there and we will recover and we will rebuild.

Tornadoes and severe weather struck parts of Tennessee, including the city of Nashville, collapsing homes, downing power lines and leaving neighborhoods strewn with debris.

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed at least 22 fatalities and local authorities have declared a state of emergency.

More than 60,000 people in the state were experiencing power outages as a result of damage caused by the tornadoes, according to the the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

