Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' To 34 Counts Of Falsifying Business Records - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' to 34 Counts of Falsifying Business Records - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, CBS reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump entered a Manhattan courtroom to be arraigned on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels.

