Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' to 37 Charges in Classified Documents Case - Reports

MIAMI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in Federal court to 37 criminal charges in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Reuters reported.

On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public.

The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election.

According to Trump's indictment, the classified documents he stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residency in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; US nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.