Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' to All 4 Election-Related Charges in DC Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump pleaded "not guilty" to all four charges stemming from the January 6 riot as he appeared in a Washington, DC court on Thursday.

Trump faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Obama-nominated District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to preside over the criminal case. Chutkan has spoken on numerous occasions against efforts to overturn the election and disrupt the transfer of power.

Moreover, she previously ruled against Trump's efforts to prevent his White House records from being given to the January 6 committee.

Trump's first appearance comes not in front of Chutkan, but Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya.

This is Donald Trump's third indictment this year.

While en route to the hearing, Trump posted on TruthSocial that he "needs one more indictment to secure the election." He also accused Democrats of an "unprecedented weaponization" of the judiciary against him, by far the Republican Party's leading candidate for the 2024 presidential race.