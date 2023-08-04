Open Menu

Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' To All 4 Election-Related Charges In DC Court

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' to All 4 Election-Related Charges in DC Court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump pleaded "not guilty" to all four charges stemming from the January 6 riot as he appeared in a Washington, DC court on Thursday.

Trump faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Obama-nominated District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to preside over the criminal case. Chutkan has spoken on numerous occasions against efforts to overturn the election and disrupt the transfer of power.

Moreover, she previously ruled against Trump's efforts to prevent his White House records from being given to the January 6 committee.

Trump's first appearance comes not in front of Chutkan, but Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya.

This is Donald Trump's third indictment this year.

While en route to the hearing, Trump posted on TruthSocial that he "needs one more indictment to secure the election." He also accused Democrats of an "unprecedented weaponization" of the judiciary against him, by far the Republican Party's leading candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Washington White House Trump United States January Democrats Criminals All From Race Court

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

2 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

2 hours ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

2 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

2 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

2 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

2 hours ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

2 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

2 hours ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

2 hours ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

2 hours ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World