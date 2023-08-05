Trump Pleads 'Not Guilty' to New Charges in Classified Documents Case - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to new charges in a superseding indictment in his classified documents case, court documents revealed on Friday.

"I Donald J. Trump am charged by indictment with an offense or offenses under the United States Code.

I have received a copy of the indictment and the plea is NOT GUILTY to the charged offense(s)," the court document stated.

Three additional charges were recently added against Trump in this case related to obstruction and willful retention of national defense information. Trump previously pleaded not guilty to 37 other criminal charges in this case.