Trump Pleased Impeachment Chapter Over, Looks Forward To Work Ahead - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

Trump Pleased Impeachment Chapter Over, Looks Forward to Work Ahead - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump looks forward to continuing his work this year and thereafter following his acquittal in the impeachment trial, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

The US Senate voted earlier in the day to fully acquit Trump of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the impeachment trial.

"The President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond," the press secretary said Wednesday.

