Trump Pledges 'Full Support' to UK After Terror Attack on London Bridge - White House

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump has vowed full support to the United Kingdom after a terrorist attack on London Bridge, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Friday

"President Trump has been briefed on this morning's attack at the London Bridge and is monitoring the situation," Deere said. "The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our Ally, the United Kingdom."