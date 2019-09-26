Trump Pledges to Assist Ukraine in 'Returning' Crimea - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has pledged to assist Ukraine in "returning" Crimea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, following his meeting with Trump

"I believe, and I have heard this, that he agrees that this is our land and we will return it.

He says: 'Yes, you need to work, and we will help you,'" Zelenskyy said, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

Crimea rejoined Russia after over 90 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the results. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.