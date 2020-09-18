Trump Pledges to Fight Leftist Cultural Revolution With Patriotic Education

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will establish a commission to promote patriotic education in an effort to counter what he described is a leftist "crusade against American history."

"Today, I am also pleased to announce that I will soon sign an executive order establishing a national commission to promote patriotic education. It will be called the 1776 Commission," Trump said in remarks during the White House Conference on American History. "It will encourage our educators to teach our children about the miracle of American history and make plans to honor the 250th anniversary of our founding."

Trump accused left wing activists, politicians, media and businesses of waging a cultural revolution "designed to overthrow the American revolution," including in classrooms, where children are taught to be ashamed of their own history.

"The left wing rioting and mayhem are the direct result of decades of left wing indoctrination in our schools. It has gone on for far too long... The crusade against American history is toxic propaganda, ideological poison that if not removed will dissolve the civic bonds that tie us together, destroy our country," Trump said.

"We embrace the vision of Martin Luther King where the children are not judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. The left is attempting to destroy that beautiful vision and divide Americans by race. By viewing every issue through the lens of race, they want to impose a new segregation and we must not allow that to happen," he said.

According to Trump, the restoration of patriotic education is urgently needed in US schools to counter the existing left-wing indoctrination.