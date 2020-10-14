Trump Pledges to Reduce Drug Prices in US by 50-90%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will further lower the cost of prescription drugs by fifty to ninety percent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will further lower the cost of prescription drugs by fifty to ninety percent.

"We will... further reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

Your drug prices will be reduced by 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 percent," Trump said in his remarks to the New York Economic Club.

In September, Trump signed an executive order targeting the pharmaceutical industry in a bid to reduce prices on drugs in the United States.

The Trump administration has repeatedly vowed to address the issue of bloated drug prices, including as part of its effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.