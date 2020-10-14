UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Pledges To Reduce Drug Prices In US By 50-90%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:58 PM

Trump Pledges to Reduce Drug Prices in US by 50-90%

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will further lower the cost of prescription drugs by fifty to ninety percent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will further lower the cost of prescription drugs by fifty to ninety percent.

"We will... further reduce the cost of prescription drugs.

Your drug prices will be reduced by 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 percent," Trump said in his remarks to the New York Economic Club.

In September, Trump signed an executive order targeting the pharmaceutical industry in a bid to reduce prices on drugs in the United States.

The Trump administration has repeatedly vowed to address the issue of bloated drug prices, including as part of its effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Drugs Trump New York United States September Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 1.5 million students compete for 5th edition ..

30 minutes ago

Priest goes on trial in Vatican accused of abuse a ..

1 minute ago

Day-long awareness workshop about elimination of e ..

1 minute ago

Nasir Shah orders for cleanliness, lighting on roa ..

1 minute ago

NAB expresses satisfaction over preliminary report ..

1 minute ago

CBUAE withdraws AED10.9 bn in excess liquidity dur ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.