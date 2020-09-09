Trump Pledges to Slash Drug Costs, Health Insurance Premiums for US Seniors

President Donald Trump, in the final stretch of his campaign to win a second term in the upcoming November 3 election pledged on Wednesday unspecified steps to lower fees charged to seniors for government-funded Medicare health insurance and to slash prices for prescription drugs

"We will be substantially LOWERING Medicare Premiums and Prescription Drug Prices, bringing them down to levels that were not thought possible!," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump provided no details of his plans for Medicare and prescription drug prices.

Medicare taxes workers throughout their careers to pay for universal health insurance that is available to everyone when they reach age 65. As with other types of health insurance, Medicare requires beneficiaries to pay for services not covered by the program or to pay fees for services that are only partially covered.