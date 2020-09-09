UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Pledges To Slash Drug Costs, Health Insurance Premiums For US Seniors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:47 PM

Trump Pledges to Slash Drug Costs, Health Insurance Premiums for US Seniors

President Donald Trump, in the final stretch of his campaign to win a second term in the upcoming November 3 election pledged on Wednesday unspecified steps to lower fees charged to seniors for government-funded Medicare health insurance and to slash prices for prescription drugs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) President Donald Trump, in the final stretch of his campaign to win a second term in the upcoming November 3 election pledged on Wednesday unspecified steps to lower fees charged to seniors for government-funded Medicare health insurance and to slash prices for prescription drugs.

"We will be substantially LOWERING Medicare Premiums and Prescription Drug Prices, bringing them down to levels that were not thought possible!," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump provided no details of his plans for Medicare and prescription drug prices.

Medicare taxes workers throughout their careers to pay for universal health insurance that is available to everyone when they reach age 65. As with other types of health insurance, Medicare requires beneficiaries to pay for services not covered by the program or to pay fees for services that are only partially covered.

Related Topics

Election Drugs Twitter Trump November

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

2 hours ago

Pakistan Army to procure pulses from PARC

2 minutes ago

All efforts afoot to facilitate business community ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Expresses Protest to German Ambassador Ove ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Joins Final Stage of Trials of Russian Vac ..

2 minutes ago

Poland's Orlen Continues Talks on Compensation Ove ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.