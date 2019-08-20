UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Pledges Will Not Build Trump Tower In Greenland After Reported Purchase Plans

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 10:50 AM

Trump Pledges Will Not Build Trump Tower in Greenland After Reported Purchase Plans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would not build a Trump Tower, a signature skyscraper owned by and named after its namesake, in Greenland amid media allegations about him planning to purchase the island from Denmark.

"I promise not to do this to Greenland!" Trump posted on Twitter and attached a collage image picturing a skyscraper with "TRUMP" written on it, standing in the midst of small houses on a Greenland shore.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the White House, that Trump had inquired about the possibility to purchase the island "with varying degrees of seriousness" and listened keenly to his advisers discussing the territory's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance.

" The US leader has reportedly asked his counsel in the White House to study the idea of the purchase that could be aimed at boosting US military presence in the Arctic.

Politicians in Denmark expressed hope that the news are an "out-of-season" April Fool's Day joke, while Greenland itself said it was not for sale

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump Sale Denmark April Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 20, 2019 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

10 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

10 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

10 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.