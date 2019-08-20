Trump Pledges Will Not Build Trump Tower in Greenland After Reported Purchase Plans

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would not build a Trump Tower, a signature skyscraper owned by and named after its namesake, in Greenland amid media allegations about him planning to purchase the island from Denmark.

"I promise not to do this to Greenland!" Trump posted on Twitter and attached a collage image picturing a skyscraper with "TRUMP" written on it, standing in the midst of small houses on a Greenland shore.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the White House, that Trump had inquired about the possibility to purchase the island "with varying degrees of seriousness" and listened keenly to his advisers discussing the territory's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance.

" The US leader has reportedly asked his counsel in the White House to study the idea of the purchase that could be aimed at boosting US military presence in the Arctic.

Politicians in Denmark expressed hope that the news are an "out-of-season" April Fool's Day joke, while Greenland itself said it was not for sale.