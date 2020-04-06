Trump Points to Two Drugs, Including One Used for Malaria, That Could Help Cure COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the United States has stockpiled hydroxychloroquine, a medication used to treat malaria, which could help coronavirus patients, as well as an antibiotic called erythromycin, used for bacterial infections.

"If it does work it would be a shame if we didn't do it early ... again you have to go through the medical people, get the approval," Trump said at the Sunday White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing.

The US president said medical professionals "know the side effects but they also know the potential" of these drugs.

"We hope it works," Trump said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 335,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, which is the largest number of COVID-19 cases of all countries. The United States has the third largest death toll from COVID-19 in the world (over 9,500 fatalities), it is surpassed only by Italy (over 15,880 deaths) and Spain (more than 12,600 deaths). The city of New York alone has registered over 2,250 deaths from COVID-19.