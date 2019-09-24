Trump, Polish President Discuss Best Ways to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday the best ways to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said.

"Both presidents acknowledged that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a threat to Europe's energy security, and discussed how best to stop the project," Gidley said in read out of the meeting.