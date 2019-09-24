UrduPoint.com
Trump, Polish President Discuss Best Ways To Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

Trump, Polish President Discuss Best Ways to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday the best ways to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said.

"Both presidents acknowledged that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a threat to Europe's energy security, and discussed how best to stop the project," Gidley said in read out of the meeting.

