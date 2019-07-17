WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and are reviewing all options in response to Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, including the imposition of sanctions as per the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and the President are examining all of the options that are in the CAATSA legislation," Ortagus said. "As it relates to which sanctions options will be chosen, we don't preview the sanctions in advance, but i know that the Secretary is obviously, reviewing and working on this at present... They are in the process."