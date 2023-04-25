(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described Tucker Carlson, a prominent tv host who suddenly left Fox News, as "terrific," adding that he still wonders if the television personalty was fired or left voluntarily.

On Monday, Carlson announced he was leaving Fox News. The broadcaster, in turn, said that the decision was mutual. Further plans of the TV host are not yet known.

"I don't know if it was voluntary or somebody fired (him). But I think Tucker's been terrific. He's been, especially over the last year or so, he's been terrific to me," Trump told the Newsmax broadcaster, adding "you don't know if it's a firing.

"

The former US president assumed that Carlson wanted more freedom at his position, but his demands were not met.

"Maybe he left because he wasn't being given his free rein, he wants free rein maybe. I was surprised by it," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, LA Times reported that Fox News' decision to part ways with its popular TV host came from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and was related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by a former producer Abby Grossberg.

Carlson had hosted his talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox news since 2016. He is known for his criticism of US President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.