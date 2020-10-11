Trump Poses No Risk to Others in Terms of COVID19 Transmission - Physician Conley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is no longer shedding the coronavirus and is not a transmission risk to others, White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement.

"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," Conley said on Saturday.

On Friday, Trump told Fox news that he had been retested and was likely free of the novel coronavirus.

"Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus," White House physician Sean Conley said in his Saturday statement.