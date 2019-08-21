Trump Postpones Meeting With Danish Prime Minister Over Refusal to Discuss Greenland Sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he had postponed a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen because of her reluctance to discuss the sale of Greenland, the world's largest island in the Arctic.

Frederiksen previously called Trump's idea to buy Greenland "absurd," but noted that Denmark was still preparing for the visit of the US president scheduled for September 2-3.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump earlier confirmed that he was really interested in the possibility of buying Greenland. The island belongs to Denmark and is of strategic importance for the development of the Arctic.