UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Postpones Meeting With Danish Prime Minister Over Refusal To Discuss Greenland Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:30 AM

Trump Postpones Meeting With Danish Prime Minister Over Refusal to Discuss Greenland Sale

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said he had postponed a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen because of her reluctance to discuss the sale of Greenland, the world's largest island in the Arctic.

Frederiksen previously called Trump's idea to buy Greenland "absurd," but noted that Denmark was still preparing for the visit of the US president scheduled for September 2-3.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump earlier confirmed that he was really interested in the possibility of buying Greenland. The island belongs to Denmark and is of strategic importance for the development of the Arctic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Twitter Visit Trump Sale Buy Denmark September

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

6 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

6 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

7 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

7 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.