Trump Posts $175 Million Bond In Civil Fraud Case
Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Embattled former US president Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case Monday, a court document showed, avoiding asset seizures while his case winds through the appeals process
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Embattled former US president Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case Monday, a court document showed, avoiding asset seizures while his case winds through the appeals process.
Last week, a New York appeals court cut a $454 million bond payment he was originally required to make, reducing the sum to $175 million and giving him 10 days to pay a bond in that amount.
The nearly half-billion sum he originally owed had raised the possibility that New York authorities would move to seize Trump's assets if he could not pay, but the reduction -- and his finding a company to put up the bond, as announced Monday -- has given him breathing room.
"I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division and I will post $175 million in cash and bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly, within the 10 days," Trump said at the time.
The lifeline came from a California outfit called Knight Specialty Insurance Company, which announced the bond in a document released by the court Monday.
The 77-year-old real estate magnate, who has once again clinched the Republican nomination, received the fine after Judge Arthur Engoron found him and his two adult sons guilty in a non-jury trial, ruling that they and his family company lied about the value of assets, deceiving banks and insurers.
They were accused of having inflated the valuation of properties such as Trump Tower and a building at 40 Wall Street in New York by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.
Engoron's decision resulted in a $454 million judgment against Trump although the ex-president is appealing the order to make him pay it.
Trump is in prosecutors' crosshairs for a series of alleged crimes, ranging from falsifying business records in a hush money case to trying to overturn the 2020 election, when he became the first president in modern US history to refuse to concede and stoked a mob of supporters to march on Congress.
On Monday the New York judge presiding over Trump's trial for allegedly making pre-election hush money payments to a porn star expanded a gag order against him to include the family of those involved in the case.
The move comes after the Republican presidential candidate lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter in a series of posts on Truth Social.
"This pattern of attacking family members of presiding jurists and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose," Merchan wrote.
"It merely injects fear in those assigned or called to participate in the proceedings, that not only they, but their family members as well, are 'fair game' for defendant's vitriol."
Trump faces charges of falsifying business records for payments made by his lawyer Michael Cohen on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to porn star Stormy Daniels to make sure she did not publicize a sexual encounter.
The case will kick off on April 15 and marks the start of the first-ever criminal trial of a former president.
Asked by reporters if he would take the witness stand, Trump has said he "would have no problem testifying."
Trump now has four criminal indictments to his name and faces 88 felony counts for a wide variety of alleged criminality.
Recent Stories
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty
OPPO Reno11 5G Now Available Nationwide: Redefining Mobile Photography with The ..
PUC chairman condemns Israel's aggression against Iran's consulate in Damascus
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case
NHMP, Pakistan Customs sign MoU to increase cooperation in prevention of smuggli ..
Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trad ..
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump
Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..
More Stories From World
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty9 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Exxon Mobil Corporation24 minutes ago
-
Russia reports drone attacks over 1,000 km from Ukraine24 minutes ago
-
53,000 people flee Port-au-Prince in three weeks of gang violence: UN24 minutes ago
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye is sworn in44 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President Sisi sworn in for third term44 minutes ago
-
Japan announces $3.9bn subsidies to chip joint venture Rapidus54 minutes ago
-
15 killed, 8 hurt in Istanbul fire: city governor1 hour ago
-
Stokes rules himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test1 hour ago
-
Gold hits record peak, Europe stocks wobble9 minutes ago
-
Sugar shortage darkens Tunisian Eid festivities1 hour ago