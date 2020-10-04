Trump Posts Video Saying He Feels 'Much Better,' 'Will Be Back Soon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump who has contracted the coronavirus released a video on Twitter saying he is feeling better and plans to return to work soon.

Trump, sitting at a table with a US flag behind him and wearing a suit but no tie, thanked the doctors and all medical professionals at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well, I feel much better now, we are working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said.

"I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign," the president added, saying "We are going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you're gonna call it and we're gonna beat it soundly."

Trump thanked everyone for support and said he was fighting for all Americans.

"Over the next period of a few days I guess that's the real test, so we'll see what happens over that next couple of days," Trump said.

The president said he had been told to stay at the White House amid the coronavirus pandemic but he could not stay locked up because, as a leader, it was his duty to confront problems.

Trump said his wife Melania was feeling well.

"I am also doing well and I think we're going to have a very good result. Again, over the next few days we're gonna probably know for sure," Trump said, thanking people in the US and across the world for words of support. "The outpouring of love has been incredible, I will never forget," the president stressed.