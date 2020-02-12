UrduPoint.com
Trump Praises Attorney General Barr For Intervention In 'Out Of Control' Roger Stone Trial

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the trial of his former aide Roger Stone after the Justice Department stepped in to recommend a lighter prison sentence in the case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the trial of his former aide Roger Stone after the Justice Department stepped in to recommend a lighter prison sentence in the case.

Barr's Justice Department on Tuesday overruled the trial prosecutors and requested a lighter sentence for Stone instead of the 7-9 year prison term recommended in Federal guidelines. The intervention prompted all four prosecutors on the case to resign.

"Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought.

Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!" Trump said.

Trump was referring to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's two-year Russia probe, which resulted in Stone's conviction by a jury in November of obstructing Congress and witness tampering.

Stone's lawyer has asked for probation with no jail time.

Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kamala Harris have accused Trump of politicizing the Stone trial and have called for an investigation.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Amy Berman Jackson on February 20.

