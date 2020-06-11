UrduPoint.com
Trump Praises Egyptian President's Diplomatic Efforts In Libyan Crisis Settlement - Cairo

Trump Praises Egyptian President's Diplomatic Efforts in Libyan Crisis Settlement - Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has praised his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi's diplomatic efforts in resolving the long-running crisis in Libya, Egypt's presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said on Wednesday.

Sisi met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army, and his ally Aguila Saleh, the head of the eastern Libyan parliament, on Saturday. Following the meeting, the politicians held a press conference in which Sisi unveiled the Cairo initiative, envisaging a ceasefire beginning Monday and conditions for a political settlement. It came as the forces of the UN-backed rival Government of National Accord brought most of northwest Libya back under its control prompting Haftar to retreat.

"The presidents exchanged views on the development of the situation in Libya in light of the Cairo Initiative," Rady said.

According to the presidential spokesman, Trump welcomed Egypt's efforts to achieve a political settlement in Libya and end the violence.

The leaders also discussed a number of issues related to the strategic relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the situation with talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which were previously held under the auspices of Washington.

Since 2011, Ethiopia has been building what would become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant when completed. Many believe that when the GERD is launched, it will inevitably lead to water shortages in downstream-located Sudan and Egypt, something that Ethiopia has consistently denied.

