Trump Praises Giuliani for Fact-Finding Trip to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, undertook a recent fact-finding trip to Ukraine out of love for the United States.

Earlier, Giuliani said during trips to Kiev, Budapest and Vienna he gathered documents that reveal the truth behind impeachment and that Trump has done nothing wrong. According to US media reports, Giuliani had interviewed former Ukrainian prosecutors Yuriy Lutsenko, Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk for a documentary tv series.

"He [Giuliani] is a great person who loves our country and he does this out of love... He knows what he is doing," Trump said on Tuesday when asked about Giuliani's trip.

Asked by reporters to what extent he was put in the loop over Giuliani's journey, Trump said, "Not too much.

" Trump also said that Giuliani is a "great crime fighter."

This week Trump is expected to become the third US President in history to face an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives. The impeachment inquiry was launched by House Democrats in September after a whistle-blower complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to probe his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who once sat on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

If the lower chamber of Congress impeaches Trump, he will then face a trial in the Republican-majority Senate. Trump has said the impeachment inquiry as a sham and another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.