Trump Praises 'great' Johnson After Controversial Parliament Suspension Move

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 09:33 PM

Trump praises 'great' Johnson after controversial parliament suspension move

President Donald Trump on Monday praised "great" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his controversial move to suspend parliament

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Monday praised "great" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his controversial move to suspend parliament.

Trump said the suspension -- which critics call a deliberate attempt to stymie democratic opposition to Brexit -- will make it "very hard" for Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek a no-confidence vote against Johnson.

"Especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be 'a great one!' love U.K.," Trump tweeted.

