Trump Praises Injured Dog For Taking Part In Operation On Baghdadi's Elimination

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:40 AM

Trump Praises Injured Dog for Taking Part in Operation on Baghdadi's Elimination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump praised the dog, who was injured in the US operation on eliminating leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) Abu Bakr Baghdadi, for its "great job."

The US president posted a photo of the injured dog on his Twitter page.

"We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!" Trump wrote in his tweet on Monday.

On Sunday, Trump announced the United States has hunted down al-Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province and thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance during the operation.

According to the president, the US forces killed and captured many terrorists but lost no soldiers in the operation. Only one dog sustained injuries, Trump added.

