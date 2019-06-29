Trump Praises Meeting With Xi as 'Excellent', Says Countries Getting 'Back on Track'

(@FahadShabbir)

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump praised on Saturday the meeting that he held earlier in the day with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, stressing that the countries were getting "back on track" following recent tensions.

"We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China. I would say excellent, as good as it was going to be. We discussed a lot of things, and we are right back on track. We'll see what happens, but we had a really good meeting," Trump said.