UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Praises US Coronavirus Testing, Ventilator Improvements, Says US Will Help Mexico

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:50 AM

Trump Praises US Coronavirus Testing, Ventilator Improvements, Says US Will Help Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the United States has carried out more coronavirus tests than any other country and has also stockpiled thousands of ventilators that it can share with other countries.

"Nationwide, we've now conducted over 4 million tests," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, adding "it's double the number conducted by any other country on Earth."

The US president also pointed out that as a result of a "sweeping" government response, the United States now has 10,000 ventilators stockpiled.

"We started off with a broken system," Trump said, telling reporters that "... now the rest of the world is coming to us asking if we can help them with ventilators, because they are very complicated, very expensive, they are very hard to build, and we have them coming in by the thousands."

Trump said that ventilators can be made available to US states "within hours" if governors ask for them and the US is also ready to help other countries.

"We are going to be helping Mexico, I spoke with the president of Mexico ... and I told him we are going to be helping him," Trump said.

Related Topics

World White House Trump United States Mexico Government Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

3 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

3 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

3 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

3 hours ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.