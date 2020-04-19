Trump Praises US Coronavirus Testing, Ventilator Improvements, Says US Will Help Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump says the United States has carried out more coronavirus tests than any other country and has also stockpiled thousands of ventilators that it can share with other countries.

"Nationwide, we've now conducted over 4 million tests," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, adding "it's double the number conducted by any other country on Earth."

The US president also pointed out that as a result of a "sweeping" government response, the United States now has 10,000 ventilators stockpiled.

"We started off with a broken system," Trump said, telling reporters that "... now the rest of the world is coming to us asking if we can help them with ventilators, because they are very complicated, very expensive, they are very hard to build, and we have them coming in by the thousands."

Trump said that ventilators can be made available to US states "within hours" if governors ask for them and the US is also ready to help other countries.

"We are going to be helping Mexico, I spoke with the president of Mexico ... and I told him we are going to be helping him," Trump said.