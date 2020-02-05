Trump Presents Medal of Freedom to Conservative Radio Host Limbaugh at State of Union

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump during his State of the Union Address to Congress presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award given in the United States, to conservative political radio host Rush Limbaugh.

"Rush, in recognition of all you that have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our countries highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Trump said Tuesday night.

First Lady Melania Trump awarded Limbaugh with the medal where they were sitting in the public seating area of the House of Representatives chamber.

On Monday, Limbaugh announced that he is battling advanced lung cancer. Limbaugh for 31 years has hosted "The Rush Limbaugh Show" and is a big Trump supporter.

Many Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appeared not to join in the applause.