UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Presidency Yields Little Change In Party Affiliation Of US Voters - Gallup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Trump Presidency Yields Little Change in Party Affiliation of US Voters - Gallup

The political leanings of US voters remained virtually unchanged throughout the Trump presidency, with Democrats continuing to hold an edge over Republicans in party registrations, a newly published Gallup poll showed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The political leanings of US voters remained virtually unchanged throughout the Trump presidency, with Democrats continuing to hold an edge over Republicans in party registrations, a newly published Gallup poll showed on Tuesday.

"Americans' political leanings have been quite stable since 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president. The Democratic figure has not changed in the past four years, and the Republican figure has been 41% or 42% each year since 2012," Gallup said in a press release.

The polling agency based the latest party affiliation estimates on interviews with more than 29,000 US adults throughout 2019, the release added.

Democrats have typically held an advantage in US party preferences since 1991, the first year Gallup regularly began probing independents' party leanings when measuring party identification, according to the release.

The current five-percentage-point Democratic advantage matches the average since 1991, the release said.

Related Topics

Trump Gallup Democrats 2016 2019

Recent Stories

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

5 minutes ago

HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learn ..

22 minutes ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s Emergency Depart ..

22 minutes ago

Lahore High Court forms two benches for hearing NA ..

18 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 07 Jan 2020

20 seconds ago

Factory worker killed in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.