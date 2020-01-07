Trump Presidency Yields Little Change in Party Affiliation of US Voters - Gallup

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The political leanings of US voters remained virtually unchanged throughout the Trump presidency, with Democrats continuing to hold an edge over Republicans in party registrations, a newly published Gallup poll showed on Tuesday.

"Americans' political leanings have been quite stable since 2016, the year Donald Trump was elected president. The Democratic figure has not changed in the past four years, and the Republican figure has been 41% or 42% each year since 2012," Gallup said in a press release.

The polling agency based the latest party affiliation estimates on interviews with more than 29,000 US adults throughout 2019, the release added.

Democrats have typically held an advantage in US party preferences since 1991, the first year Gallup regularly began probing independents' party leanings when measuring party identification, according to the release.

The current five-percentage-point Democratic advantage matches the average since 1991, the release said.