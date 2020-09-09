UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Presidential Campaign Announces $210Mln Fundraising Haul In August - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump Presidential Campaign Announces $210Mln Fundraising Haul in August - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Supporters of President Donald Trump's bid for a second term in office raised $210 million in August from individuals who were inspired by the Republican National Convention (RNC), the Trump presidential campaign said in a press release on Wednesday.

"August's haul was fueled by the incredible response from Americans who watched the RNC [Republican National Committee] Convention, which brought in $76 million over the course of four days," the release said.

The $210 million reflects money raised jointly by the Trump campaign, the RNC and authorized joint fundraising committees, the release added.

Campaigns backing Trump's Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, raised nearly $365 million in August, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Trump Money August Media From Million

Recent Stories

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

25 minutes ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

55 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

1 hour ago

Civil Hospital receives 4 more dialysis machines

28 seconds ago

CCPO appreciates traffic wardens

30 seconds ago

CTO reviews arrangements at traffic sectors

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.