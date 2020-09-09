Trump Presidential Campaign Announces $210Mln Fundraising Haul in August - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Supporters of President Donald Trump's bid for a second term in office raised $210 million in August from individuals who were inspired by the Republican National Convention (RNC), the Trump presidential campaign said in a press release on Wednesday.

"August's haul was fueled by the incredible response from Americans who watched the RNC [Republican National Committee] Convention, which brought in $76 million over the course of four days," the release said.

The $210 million reflects money raised jointly by the Trump campaign, the RNC and authorized joint fundraising committees, the release added.

Campaigns backing Trump's Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, raised nearly $365 million in August, according to media reports.