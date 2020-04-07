Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down: White House

President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who never held a single press briefing in a White House where Trump runs much of the communications himself, stepped down Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who never held a single press briefing in a White House where Trump runs much of the communications himself, stepped down Tuesday.

The White House said Grisham would now work solely for Trump's wife Melania.

"First Lady Melania Trump is today announcing that Stephanie Grisham will be rejoining the East Wing full time as chief of staff and spokesperson," a statement said.