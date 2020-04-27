UrduPoint.com
Trump Presses Advisers To Accelerate Withdrawal From Afghanistan Due To Pandemic - Reports

Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) President Donald Trump has pushed his advisers to accelerate the US withdrawal from Afghanistan because American troops are vulnerable to the coronavirus, NBC reported Monday.

Trump complains almost daily that US troops are still in Afghanistan in the wake of a peace deal with the Taliban, the report said, citing current and former officials.

The Pentagon warned if the US pulls troops out of Afghanistan because of the coronavirus, it would also have to withdraw from places like Italy, which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, the report add.

US officials are concerned that the tally in Afghanistan is ten times higher than reported, according to the report. Afghanistan has confirmed 57 coronavirus deaths with 1,703 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

While the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan because of the coronavirus has been under discussion, a more likely outcome would be to consolidate American forces at bases in one or two parts of the country, the report added.

