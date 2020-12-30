UrduPoint.com
Trump Presses Senate Republicans To Support $2,000 Stimulus Payments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Trump Presses Senate Republicans to Support $2,000 Stimulus Payments

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up calls on Republicans to approve $2,000 coronavirus stimulus handouts, repeal a law that protects big tech companies and stop alleged election fraud after the Senate leader promised the chamber would take up the three issues this week.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier on Tuesday said the Senate would this week "begin a process" to address the three priorities.

"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH!" Trump tweeted. "Don't let Big Tech steal our Country, and don't let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election.

Get tough!"

On Monday, the Democratic-led House of Representatives approved a bill to increase stimulus payments from $600, originally envisaged by the lawmakers, to $2,000 per taxpayer and passed it to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not schedule a vote for the legislation, but said that the chamber would consider bigger payments, a repeal of Section 230 and election integrity measures.

 Although Trump's administration has authorized the transition to President-elect Joe Biden's administration, the incumbent refuses to concede and disputes the validity of the election, accusing his rivals of massive fraud.

