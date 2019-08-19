UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Privately Suggests Imposing Naval Blockade Against Venezuela - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:20 AM

Trump Privately Suggests Imposing Naval Blockade Against Venezuela - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump privately suggested to national security officials that his country should station Navy ships around Venezuela to prevent goods from entering and exiting the Latin American nation, Axios media outlet reported, citing five current and former US officials.

Trump has raised this idea multiple times for at least a year and a half, said the sources, who have either directly heard the president discuss the matter or have been briefed on his private comments.

"He literally just said we should get the ships out there and do a naval embargo. Prevent anything going in," one of the sources said.

However, the Pentagon did not take the idea seriously, partly because it saw it as impractical and having no legal basis, according to Axios.

"I'm assuming he's [Trump] thinking of the Cuban missile crisis.

But Cuba is an island and Venezuela is a massive coastline. And Cuba we knew what we were trying to prevent from getting in. But here what are we talking about? It would need massive, massive amounts of resources; probably more than the US Navy can provide," the source added.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Pentagon Trump Bolivia United States Cuba Venezuela January Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

BISE Multan announces Ninth, Class 9th result

4 minutes ago

BISE Sahiwal announces Ninth, Class 9th result

8 minutes ago

Tecno Spark Go makes record breaking sales on the ..

9 minutes ago

BISE DG Khan announces Ninth, Class 9th result

23 minutes ago

President Of Pakistan Confers Military Awards To P ..

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.