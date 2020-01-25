Trump Proclaims Auschwitz Liberation Anniversary as National Day of Remembrance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday declared that the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz is now a national day of remembrance.

In January of 1945, the Soviet Army liberated Auschwitz, the largest Nazi concentration camp where around 1.4 million people were killed.

"I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 27, 2020, as a National Day of Remembrance of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz," the proclamation said.

"On this day, I call upon all Americans to observe this day with programs, ceremonies, prayers, and commemorations to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution and also acknowledge the sacrifices of those men and women who helped liberate the victims of this atrocity."

Trump's 500-word proclamation contained no mention of the role the Soviet Union played in the liberation.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem said 40 percent of the Jews killed and tortured during the Holocaust were from the Soviet Union.