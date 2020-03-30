UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Proclaims 'National Doctors Day' As COVID-19 Pandemic Rages

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:49 PM

Trump Proclaims 'National Doctors Day' as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages

President Donald Trump established a US National Doctors Day to be held each year on March 30, 2020, to thank American physicians working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, the White House announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) President Donald Trump established a US National Doctors Day to be held each year on March 30, 2020, to thank American physicians working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, the White House announced on Monday.

"By virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 30, 2020, as National Doctors Day. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities," Trump said in a proclamation, according to the White House.

The event comes with the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic firmly established in the United States, with more than 148,000 cases reported thus far, or nearly 50,000 more than the second most infected country, Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

White House Trump Italy United States March 2020 Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

21 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

21 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Norway Surpasses 4,200 ..

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy Alarmed by Escalation on Ground i ..

2 minutes ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 3,000 With 40 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.