Trump Proclaims 'National Doctors Day' as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages

President Donald Trump established a US National Doctors Day to be held each year on March 30, 2020, to thank American physicians working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, the White House announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) President Donald Trump established a US National Doctors Day to be held each year on March 30, 2020, to thank American physicians working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, the White House announced on Monday.

"By virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 30, 2020, as National Doctors Day. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities," Trump said in a proclamation, according to the White House.

The event comes with the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic firmly established in the United States, with more than 148,000 cases reported thus far, or nearly 50,000 more than the second most infected country, Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University.