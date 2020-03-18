UrduPoint.com
Trump Projected To Secure 2020 Republican Presidential Nomination - Networks

Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump is on track to win Republican primaries in Florida and Illinois which would give him enough delegates to secure his party's nomination for reelection in 2020, major tv networks projected.

Trump, who runs almost unopposed, gains 94.

3 percent of the vote and 122 delegates in Florida, according to CNN Tuesday. NBC news projects his victory also in Illinois with 94.9 percent of the vote and 66 delegates.

Both wins give him 188 delegates - enough to pass the Republican threshold of 1,276.

Democratic primaries in both states are widely expected to serve another victory to former Vice President Joe Biden who is competing with Senator Bernie Sanders for the party nomination.

