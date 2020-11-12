UrduPoint.com
Trump Projected To Win Alaska - CNN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:29 AM

Trump Projected to Win Alaska - CNN

US President Donald Trump won the state of Alaska and added its three votes to his Electoral College tally, CNN projected on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump won the state of Alaska and added its three votes to his Electoral College tally, CNN projected on Wednesday.

Trump won 56.9% to 39.1% over Democratic rival Joe Biden, with 70 percent of votes counted, according to official results posted by CNN, bringing the president's electoral college tally to 217.

Biden was projected the winner of the race by all major media outlets this weekend when he crossed the 270-electoral vote threshold.

AP and Fox have him at 290 but most other networks, including CNN, have Arizona, with it 11 electoral votes, still in the too close to category.

Biden leads the national vote by 3.3% (77.3 million to 72.2 million), according to official results published by CNN, although popular vote is irrelevant in the Electoral College format which requires candidates to win statewide elections.

Trump has filed several legal challenges over allegations of voter fraud and refuses to concede.

