Trump Projected To Win Iowa - Fox News

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Trump Projected to Win Iowa - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump is projected to win the state of Iowa, according to Fox news.

Trump leads Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 53.4% to 44.8% in Iowa with 97% of ballots counted, results showed on Tuesday.

Trump will win the state's six electoral votes.

Iowa went to former US President Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012 before it turned red in 2016 when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points.

