Trump Projected to Win New Hampshire Republican Primary Vote - Exit Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) An early exit poll projects President Donald Trump set for a landslide victory in the Republican Primary election in the small northeastern state of New Hampshire.

The poll gave Trump, who has no serious challenger, 86.

6 percent of the vote with 20 percent, or one fifth of precincts reporting in across the small state of 1.3 million people, Edison research said Tuesday.

Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld, a traditional moderate Republican received 8.2 percent and write-ins were projected to be 2.8 percent, Edison research said.

An Economist/YouGov poll published last week projected Trump as winning 88 percent of the vote.