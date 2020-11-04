Trump Projected to Win State of Arkansas - FOX News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas, FOX news projected.

Trump had 70% of the vote captured compared to 27% for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, with more than 70 percent submitted, the report said on Tuesday.

Arkansas, which carries six electoral votes, is a reliably Republican state that has not voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since Bill Clinton in 1996. Pre-election polls on Realclearpolitics.com (RCP) had Trump winning by around 30 points.