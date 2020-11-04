UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Projected To Win State Of Arkansas - FOX News

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:10 AM

Trump Projected to Win State of Arkansas - FOX News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas, FOX news projected.

Trump had 70% of the vote captured compared to 27% for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, with more than 70 percent submitted, the report said on Tuesday.

Arkansas, which carries six electoral votes, is a reliably Republican state that has not voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since Bill Clinton in 1996. Pre-election polls on Realclearpolitics.com (RCP) had Trump winning by around 30 points.

Related Topics

Vote Trump

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

5 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

7 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

7 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.