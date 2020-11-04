Trump Projected to Win State of Utah - Fox News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Incumbent President Donald Trump is expected to win over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the state of Utah, Fox news projected.

With 64 percent of votes reported, Trump is currently ahead of Biden 55.9-40.7%, official results showed Tuesday.

Trump was leading pre-election polling in Utah by double digits, a state that has typically been reliably Republican "red."